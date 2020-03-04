|
|
Mary Scandlyn
Knoxville - Mary M. Scandlyn, age 73, passed away March 3, 2020. She was a member of Woods Chapel United Methodist Church in Harriman, TN. Survivors include two daughters, Melissa Smith and Susan Calvert; two sons-in-law, Greg Smith and Ashley Calvert, and two grandchildren, Elias and Kate Smith. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Deane Hill Place Assisted Living in Knoxville for all the love and compassion they provided her. They would also like to thank Perry and Suzanne Kelly for the care and friendship they provided while she still resided at her home in Harriman.
A memorial service will be held at Woods Chapel United Methodist Church, 242 Woods Chapel Road, Harriman, TN 37748, on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 11:00a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Woods Chapel United Methodist Church. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020