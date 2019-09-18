Services
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
(865) 588-3868
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
Service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
Interment
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on Lyons View Pike
Mary Simerly


1923 - 2019
Mary Simerly

Chattanooga - Bobbie Simerly (Mary Louise Knight), 95 formerly of Knoxville, TN passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. She had been at Life Care of Red Bank in Hospice Care for Parkinson's Disease. Born July 10, 1924 to the late Horton Bowers Knight and Grace Hodges Knight.

She was preceded in death by husband, Howard Snyder Simerly; son, Jerry Dean Simerly; and grandson, Charles Howard Hayes (Chuck). She was a faithful member of Cornerstone Christian Church of Knoxville for many years prior to moving to Chattanooga to be closer to daughter, Nancy S. Hayes. Survivors include daughter, grandson, Ted Hayes of Ringgold, GA; granddaughter, Kristin Simerly, Knoxville, TN; great-granddaughter, Hailey Lezon, Chattanooga, TN; and daughter-in-law, Karen Simerly of Knoxville, TN. Visitation will be held at Weaver Funeral Home Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 10:00 am -12:00 pm with service to follow at 12 noon. Jeremy Cox and Carl Bridges officiating. Family and friends will meet 1:45 pm Thursday at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on Lyons View Pike for a 2:00 pm interment. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Chattanooga or Cornerstone Christian Church, 1411 Lantana Lane, Knoxville, TN 37912. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com.

Weaver Funeral Home

5815 Western Ave.

Knoxville, TN 37921
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 18, 2019
