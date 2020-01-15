Services
Weatherford Mortuary
158 S Jefferson Cir
Oak Ridge, TN 37830
(865) 482-2464
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Calvary Baptist Church
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
3:00 PM
Calvary Baptist Church
1943 - 2020
Mary Smith Obituary
Mary Smith

Oak Ridge - Mary Elease "Lisa" Davis Smith, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020 at NHC Health Care after an extended illness.

Lisa was born November 4, 1943 in Leighton, AL, the daughter of Jack and Norene Taylor Davis. The family later relocated to Savanah, TN, where she was raised. She graduated from Hardin County High School, Class of 1961.

Lisa was a long-time member of Calvary Baptist Church for 57 years. Before her illness, she sang in the choir, taught Sunday School and made frequent visits to sick and elderly church members. Lisa was known for her kindness and generosity and never seemed to meet a stranger. In earlier years, she worked for JC Penney and also as a medical receptionist. She worked as a hair stylist for many years after graduating from cosmetology school. After retirement, she could often be found working on various craft projects that she liked to share with family and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Benjamin Davis and James Davis and sister, Jean Crowe.

Lisa is survived by her husband of 57 years, E. Leon Smith;

Daughter, Donna Kennedy of Oak Ridge; son, Scott Smith of Atlanta, GA; brothers, Jim Davis and Bill Davis and wife Freda;

Sisters, Maxine Rice and Shirley Fowler and husband Joe, all of Savannah, TN and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Friday, January 17, 2020 from 1 - 3pm at Calvary Baptist Church. The memorial service will follow at 3pm with Rev. Steve McDonald officiating. A private burial will be held at a later date.

Memorials in Lisa's memory can be made to Calvary Baptist Church.

Weatherford Mortuary is handling the arrangements. An online guest book can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020
