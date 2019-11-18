|
Mary Sue Boling
Mascot - Mary Sue Boling - age 81 of Mascot passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019. Sue was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, mother-in-law, and friend. Member of Clear Springs Baptist Church in Mascot for over 65 years. Preceded in death by parents, Carl and Maybelle Griffin; and son, Eddie Boling. Survived by the love of her life for 60 years, Bobby Boling; sons, Greg and Sabrina Boling, Brent and Melody Boling; daughter-in-law, Susan Boling; grandchildren, Zachary (Laura Sue) Boling, Chad Boling, Emily (Jesse) Harper, Abbey (Austin) Godwin, and Peyton Boling; great grandchildren, Griffin Boling, and Lillie May Boling. Special thanks to Dr. Larry Brakebill, Summit Medical, Home Health Care, and Amedisys Hospice. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Clear Springs Baptist Church followed by the funeral service at 7:00 PM with Rev. Hartsell McCurry and Dr. Allen England officiating. Interment will be 11:00 AM Friday at Eastview Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers: Zachary Boling, Chad Boling, Todd Webster, Jerry Lovell, A.C. Webster, Lawrence Hodge and Peyton Boling. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Sue to Clear Springs Baptist Church, 3709 Clear Springs Rd, Mascot, TN 37806. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 18 to Nov. 21, 2019