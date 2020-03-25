Services
Weatherford Mortuary
158 S Jefferson Cir
Oak Ridge, TN 37830
(865) 482-2464
Mary Sue Davis

Mary Sue Davis Obituary
Mary Sue Davis

Oak Ridge - Mary Sue Davis, 90, of Oak Ridge, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Commonwealth Senior Living after a short illness.

She was born in Mooresburg, TN on December 11, 1929.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Annie Kenner; husband Paul Gordon Davis; brother, Kenneth Kenner; and sisters Irene Carmack and Frances Price.

She is survived by brother Charles Glen Kenner (Margaret) of Marietta, GA; sisters, Alma Hampton (Wayne) of Oak Ridge and Margaret Barrett of Kingsport. Allison and Katelynn Casalenuovo were considered as special friends.

She enjoyed hobbies of flower gardening, yard decorations, and knitting caps donated to the Holiday Bureau.

The family will receive friends on Friday, March 27, 2020 from 1:00 - 2:00 PM at Weatherford Mortuary. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 PM at Anderson Memorial Gardens, Oliver Springs Highway, Clinton with Pastor Bobby McCoy officiating.

An online guestbook can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020
