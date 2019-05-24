|
Mary Sue Huffaker (Nana Sue) of Karns in Knoxville, TN, born January 24, 1947, entered into eternal peace on May 22, 2019 after a 9 year battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her still-born daughter, Micah Suzette; parents, Robert Clayton and Boe Proffitt of Lenoir City; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
She leaves behind, Mike, her loving husband of 52 years; her precious children: daughter, Misti Rhea; son, Michael Dustin (Dusty) Huffaker; daughter-in-law, Jennifer; the light of her life were her 3 grandchildren, Carmen Grace (Gracie), Abigail Taylor (Abby), and Aiden James; 2 brothers, Leonard Proffitt of Greenback, and Jimmie Lynn Proffitt and his wife, Barbara of Knoxville, TN. Other family members include Penny Denton, Jeff, Brent, and Clay Proffitt; in-laws, Annette, Sissy, David and Iva Lynn, and Velma Huffaker.
Mary Sue loved her family, friends, neighbors, and life. Her special extended family includes: Dennis and Judy Roach, Keith, Kristy, and Preslee Hargis, Neyland Fendley, and the Glenors Sunday School Class at Grace Baptist Church.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 25th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. with friend and co-worker, Bill Halsey officiating. Family and friends will gather at 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Lenoir City Cemetery for graveside services. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Mary Sue's memory to Cross Ministries, 7343 Ball Camp Pike, P O Box 7344, Knoxville, TN 37921-0002. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to U. T. Hospice for their care and support in her final days. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 24 to May 25, 2019