Mary Sue Ogle
Knoxville - Mary Sue Ogle - 73 of Knoxville formerly of Luttrell, went to join the Angels of Heaven and our Lord and Savior on February 14, 2020 at U T Medical Center. She was a member of Arlington Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by husband, Earl Russell Ogle; and mother, Vernie Bethalee Wyrick. Mary is survived by daughters, Penny Sue Shoffner and Ruby Joyce "Joy" Carter and partner Danny Wallace; son, Jason Russell (Sara) Ogle; grandchildren, Shana Leanne (Brandon) Roark, Kayla Brianne (Justin) Lundy and Haley Nicole Carter and fiancé Jacob Gregory; great grandchildren, Kenzie Lundy, Brandson Roark, Bradon Roark, Charlie Lundy and Frankie Lundy; and Mary's special friend Gary Wicware.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m., Monday, February 17, 2020 in the Trinity Funeral Home Chapel. The service will follow with Reverend Tommy Lowthan officiating. Friends and family will meet at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 18, 2020 to go in procession to Elbert Wyrick Cemetery for an 11:00 a.m. interment.
Memorial donations may be made to Trinity Funeral Home. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Mary Ogle. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020