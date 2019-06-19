Services
Berry Highland South
9010 SIMPSON RD
Knoxville, TN 37920
(865) 573-7300
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
3:00 PM
Berry Highland South Cemetery
Seymour - Mary Sue Parsons, age 93 of Seymour, passed away on June 17, 2019. She served as a Methodist minister's wife in the Holston Conference for over 28 years and retired after 25 years of nursing. Mary Sue is survived by her sons, Bob, Mark (Rhonda) Parsons; daughter, Linda Parsons; grandchildren, Robb (Michele), Matt and Avery Parsons; great granddaughter, Sophia Parsons; and a host of extended family. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Island Home Park Health and Rehab for the loving care that was provided to Mary Sue. A graveside service will be held Friday, June 21st, at 3:00 PM at Berry Highland South Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the charity closest to your heart. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.berryhighlandsouth.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 19, 2019
