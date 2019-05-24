Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Mary Suggs Cox

Mary Suggs Cox Obituary
Mary Suggs Cox

Knoxville, TN

Mary Suggs Cox, age 80 died at UT Medical Center on May 22, 2019. She graduated from Central High School in 1955. She then retired from AT&T after 30 years. Preceded in death by parents Lon Suggs and Zetta Smith Suggs, brothers Charles Suggs and Jimmy Suggs. She is survived by husband J.D. Cox, son John, daughter Joy (Keith) McElroy, grandson Joey (Lena) Treece, 5 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends 4:00-6:00pm Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with service to follow at 6:00pm. Rev. Randall Singleton will officiate. Family and friends will meet 12:45pm Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Greenwood Cemetery for a 1:00pm interment. Honorary Pallbearers: Brienan, Wes, Jordan, Trevor, Seth and Connor. Please leave online condolences at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 24 to May 25, 2019
