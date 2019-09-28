Services
Access Road Location - Covington
1215 Access Road
Covington, GA 30014
770-786-7062
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Mary "Maw Maw" Sutton

Mary "Maw Maw" Sutton Obituary
Mary "Maw Maw" Sutton

Oxford - Mary "Maw Maw" Sutton of Oxford, passed away Friday, September 27, 2019, at the age of 79. Mrs. Sutton was a member of Newton Baptist Church. She enjoyed sewing, was an avid bowler and liked to travel - especially to Tennessee and Myrtle Beach. Mrs. Sutton was always willing to lend an ear and give advice. She loved spending time with her family and grandchildren and will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and friend. Mrs. Sutton was preceded in death by her husband, Franklin Sutton; parents, Andrew Johnson and Lillie Mae (French) Goddar; sister, Frenchie Mae Sanders.

Survivors include her sons and daughter-in-law, Johnny Boling, Scott and Heather Boling; children, Scott (Candace) Boling, Jr., Tiffani (Sam) Terry, Tyler Hall, Trevor Boling, Makenli Boling; grandchildren, Riley, Ryan, Hunter, Luke, Carson, Baylee; daughter, Andrea Lindsey; children, Jesse Scott Epps, Stacy Lee Epps, Tracy Marie Epps; grandchild, Jaden; brother and sister-in-law, Andy and June Goddard; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Service for Mrs. Sutton will be held Monday, September 30, 2019, 1:00 P.M., at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, with Pastor Mike Farmer officiating and interment following in Mt. Zion Baptist Cemetery, in Oxford. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home, Sunday, September 29, from 3:00 - 7:00 P.M.

www.caldwellandcowan.com to place online condolences 770-786-7062
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 28, 2019
