Services
Miller Funeral Home - Maryville
915 W. Broadway Ave.
Maryville, TN 37801
(865) 982-6041
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home - Maryville
915 W. Broadway Ave.
Maryville, TN 37801
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home - Maryville
915 W. Broadway Ave.
Maryville, TN 37801
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
Sherwood Memorial Gardens
Alcoa, TN
View Map
Interment
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
Sherwood Memorial Gardens
Alcoa, TN
View Map
Resources
Maryville - Mary Hale Teague, age 92, of Maryville passed away Tuesday November 12, 2019. Mary was a long time member of Everett Hills Baptist Church and an avid gardener. She is preceded in death by husband: Bill Teague; parents: Homer and Beulah Hale; brother: Smith Hale; sisters: Mable Compton, Georgie Henderson, Louise Sims, Betty Sue Wheedbee. Mary is survived by children: Randy ( Terri) Teague, Robin Teague ( Ralph) Huskey; grandchildren: Ryan (Staci) Teague, Julie (Matt) Compton, Shelley (Logan) Fairfax and Jordan Huskey and 7 great grandchildren. Special thanks to caregivers Rita Hubbard Walker, Debbie Gregory and Marlena Sisk. The family would like to recognize the team of caregivers from Blount Memorial Hospice for their love and support shown during her time under their care. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations be made to the Alzheimer's Tennessee foundation. Alzheimer's Tennessee, Inc. East TN office 5801 Kingston Pike Knoxville, TN 37919. The funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Thursday November 14, 2019 Rev. Charles Huskey officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM at Miller Funeral Home. Graveside and interment service will be 3:00 PM at Sherwood Memorial Gardens Alcoa, TN. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home www.millerfuneralhome.org (865)982-6041.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
