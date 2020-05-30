Mary Todd Eblen
Sevierville - Mary Todd Eblen, age 76 of Sevierville, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020. Mary was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church. She was pampered, protected, and entertained for almost 45 years by her loving husband, Jim.
Through her work as an educator for over 30 years, she touched the lives of many generations of children in Sevier County. She had a knack for recalling names of former students even as adults.
One of her greatest joys was her three granddaughters. She didn't want to miss ANYTHING!
Crafting was one of her true passions in many genres. You name a craft supply, and we could find it in her house.
She could often be found at the Senior Center playing bingo, dancing, playing bunko, or taking an art class.
Her smile and generous spirit will be greatly missed by all those who were fortunate to have known her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Franklin Eblen; parents, Arlon Randolph and Elizabeth Reidmueller Todd; and in-laws, James Ralph and Anna Belle Eblen.
Mrs. Eblen is survived by her
Son: James Arlon Eblen of Ohio;
Daughter and Son-in-law: Cindy (Eblen) and Manuel Abello of Signal Mountain, TN; Granddaughters: Anna, Cecilia and Aida Abello;
Brother and Sister-in-Law: Robert and Joyce Todd of Lawrenceburg, TN;
Sister-in-law: Ralph Ann Roach;
Brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Michael Vann and Sally Eblen;
Many nieces and nephews and her faithful companion, Cooper
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity because it was probably Mom's favorite charity, too.
There will not be a receiving line, however, friends may pay their respects from 2-4 PM Monday at Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville.
Funeral service 5 PM Monday in the West Chapel of Atchley Funeral Home with Father Rob Stone officiating. Family and friends will meet 1 PM Tuesday in New Steekee Cemetery in Loudon, TN for graveside service and interment. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Sevierville - Mary Todd Eblen, age 76 of Sevierville, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020. Mary was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church. She was pampered, protected, and entertained for almost 45 years by her loving husband, Jim.
Through her work as an educator for over 30 years, she touched the lives of many generations of children in Sevier County. She had a knack for recalling names of former students even as adults.
One of her greatest joys was her three granddaughters. She didn't want to miss ANYTHING!
Crafting was one of her true passions in many genres. You name a craft supply, and we could find it in her house.
She could often be found at the Senior Center playing bingo, dancing, playing bunko, or taking an art class.
Her smile and generous spirit will be greatly missed by all those who were fortunate to have known her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Franklin Eblen; parents, Arlon Randolph and Elizabeth Reidmueller Todd; and in-laws, James Ralph and Anna Belle Eblen.
Mrs. Eblen is survived by her
Son: James Arlon Eblen of Ohio;
Daughter and Son-in-law: Cindy (Eblen) and Manuel Abello of Signal Mountain, TN; Granddaughters: Anna, Cecilia and Aida Abello;
Brother and Sister-in-Law: Robert and Joyce Todd of Lawrenceburg, TN;
Sister-in-law: Ralph Ann Roach;
Brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Michael Vann and Sally Eblen;
Many nieces and nephews and her faithful companion, Cooper
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity because it was probably Mom's favorite charity, too.
There will not be a receiving line, however, friends may pay their respects from 2-4 PM Monday at Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville.
Funeral service 5 PM Monday in the West Chapel of Atchley Funeral Home with Father Rob Stone officiating. Family and friends will meet 1 PM Tuesday in New Steekee Cemetery in Loudon, TN for graveside service and interment. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.