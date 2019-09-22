|
|
Mary (Betty) Underwood
Knoxville - Betty Underwood 91 of Knoxville went to meet Jesus Saturday September 21, 2019. Betty was a faithful member of Sevier Heights Baptist Church. She was the daughter of Amos and Bertha Overton. She was preceded in death by parents; husband, of 56 years Lynn Underwood and numerous family members. She will be missed by all her family and friends and her legacy will live on in the lives of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Betty is survived by her children, Gary (Brenda) Underwood; Donna (George) Jacobs; Dennis (Diane) Underwood; numerous grandchildren 2 sisters, Janice Hopper and Carolyn Alise; sisters-in-law, Sarah Overton and Jewell Overton several nieces and nephews. A heartfelt appreciation to Trinity Hills Lighthouse staff for their loving care they have given her. The family will receive friends Monday September 23, 2019 from 12p.m.-2 p.m. at Berry Funeral Home 3704 Chapman Hwy. Service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Hollie Miller officiating. Family and friends will gather at Clarks Grove Cemetery on Williams Mill Road in Maryville for a 4:30 graveside service with Rev. Charlie McNutt officiating. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Sevier Heights Baptist Church Missions Ministry or the . Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 22, 2019