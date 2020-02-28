|
|
Mary Virginia Hopper
Knoxville - Mary Virginia Hopper, 93 of Knoxville, TN passed away peacefully on Thursday afternoon of February 20, 2020.
A native of Harlan, KY she was the daughter of the late W.J. "Jess" and Gilla Dean Silvers. She was a proud 1948 graduate of the University of Kentucky. Mary Virginia loved her family, singing and was a wonderful pianist. She had a natural curiosity and enjoyed learning, and was always willing to help a friend. She had attended Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church in Knoxville. While in Harlan she was a member of Harlan United Methodist Church.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Newcomb Hopper, Jr, and a brother, Lewis Dean Silvers, MD.
Surviving is her daughter, Lynn Hopper of Knoxville, TN; sons, Larry (Vanessa) Hopper of Colorado Springs, CO, and Greg (Angela) Hopper of Sevierville, TN. She had and loved her two grandchildren, Nathan Hopper and Hannah Hopper (Greg) Beck.
The family would like to thank the Shannondale Nursing Home and Parkwest Hospital for their excellent care.
A Private family service was held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Resthaven Cemetery Chapel, Keith, KY with Rev. David Gross of the Harlan United Methodist Church officiating. She was then laid to rest with her parents and brother in the Resthaven Cemetery.
