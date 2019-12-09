|
Mary Virginia Jones Moyer
Mary Virginia Jones Moyer was born on January 20, 1928, in Knoxville to Andrew and Allie Jones. She was named for her maternal grandmother, Mary Virginia Slagle Evans of Hayesville, North Carolina. She attended Park Lowry Elementary School, Tyson Junior High and Knoxville High School. Mary was graduated from the University of Tennessee in 1949 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Home Economics, and where she became a member of Phi Mu Fraternity.
After graduation, Mary worked in the administration offices of General Robert Neyland, head football coach of the Tennessee Volunteers. Mary met the love of her life, Harvey Eugene Moyer, acclaimed All-State center and co-captain for the historic Knoxville High School Trojans, center for the Tennessee Volunteers and later, a Little All-American recipient and co-captain of the Wofford College Terriers. Mary and Harvey were married on July 19, 1952, in the Second Presbyterian Church of Knoxville. The couple moved to Fort Smith, Arkansas, where her husband began his career with the Texas Company, later Texaco Inc. She served as a teacher and they started their family, moving to Dallas in 1961. Mary devoted herself to her family, her many friendships and community service. Mary was a long-time member of the Highland Park Presbyterian Church and a number of social, cultural and service organizations.
Mary, known affectionately as Grandmary, was preceded in death by her husband and is survived by her sister, Kathryn, and brother-in-law, James W. Twyford, her nephew James W. Twyford, Jr., of Dallas, Georgia, niece Kathryn Crowell, of Marietta, Georgia, her son, Andrew Harvey Moyer and his wife, Amie, of Dallas, grandsons Andrew Elliott Moyer of Dallas and William Frederick Moyer of Austin, daughter Mary Cowser and her husband, Donald, granddaughters Katherine Grace Cowser and Mary Eugenia Cowser, all of Dallas, cousins Lois Evans Tanner of Lubbock, Texas, Franke Evans Greer of Dunlap, Tennessee, nephews Joe D. and Rick Cochran of Knoxville, and niece Janice Kenney of Laveen, Arizona.
Her family wishes to thank the many dedicated caregivers and medical professionals who provided Grandmary with excellent support at Tradition Senior Living in Dallas, at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Hamon ICU, and at the T. Boone Pickens Hospice and Palliative Care Center, where she died peacefully on Sunday afternoon, December 1.
Grandmary will be remembered by all who knew her to the end of her earthly life as a kind and gentle witness and faithful servant to her Lord and Savior, a true and gracious friend, and for her unwavering love for her family, especially her grandchildren, her love of all things beautiful, and for her ever-present pearls.
Graveside services will be held at 3:00pm on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery in Knoxville.
A memorial service celebrating Grandmary's life will be held at 4:00 pm on Monday, December 30, 2019, at Highland Park Presbyterian Church, 3821 University Blvd., Dallas, Texas 75225. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Highland Park Presbyterian Church, the Dallas Woman's Club, 7000 Park Lane, Dallas, Texas 75225, the Dallas Heritage Village, 1515 S. Harwood St, Dallas, Texas 75215 or to the .
"You have rightly chosen", said God, "for in my garden of Paradise this little bird shall sing for evermore…". From The Happy Prince, by Oscar Wilde.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 9 to Dec. 15, 2019