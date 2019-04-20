|
|
Mary Virginia (Ashmore) Lancaster
Knoxville, TN
Mary Virginia (Ashmore) Lancaster, age 88, born March 23, 1931 went to be with her Savior, Jesus Christ on April 19, 2019. She was a member of Central Baptist Bearden, and in recent years had attended Monte Vista Baptist Church in Maryville, TN.
She grew up in Pontotoc County, MS. She was the daughter of Alvin Leon Ashmore and Mary Thelma (Sewell) Ashmore. She attended Pontotoc High School, Holmes Junior College, and graduated from Ole Miss.
She met her husband, Robert Mansell Lancaster, in Memphis where they were later married on May 19,1957. They had a loving marriage, and were married for 56 years. Throughout their marriage, they served their church faithfully and enjoyed traveling together.
Throughout their marriage, they lived in Memphis, Jackson, Brentwood, and later years in Knoxville, TN. They were
longtime members of Brentwood Baptist Church, Brentwood, TN. Virginia served her Lord through serving at Lifeway, editing Christian literature, working in various church libraries, being involved in prayer ministry, Women's Missionary Union, and going on a mission trip to Scotland.
Virginia loved her family well. She expressed her unconditional love for her family by showering them with gifts, cooking
delicious meals, writing letters, and doing many acts of
kindness. She never failed to tell her family how much she loved them. She dearly loved her grandchildren, Emily and Nathan. Virginia was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother. She spent the early part of her career as a librarian in Memphis and Jackson, TN. She enjoyed a "second" career as an editor at Lifeway Christian Resources in Nashville, TN where she was employed for many years. Virginia loved to read, work in her yard, travel, and cook for her family.
Virginia is predeceased by her beloved husband Robert Mansell Lancaster, parents Alvin Leon Ashmore, Mary Thelma (Sewell) Ashmore, brother, John Alvin Ashmore. She is
survived by daughters Elaine (Randy) Litton, Collierville, TN, Mary Colleen Lancaster, Knoxville, TN, Jennifer Lancaster Mirts (Lynn) Knoxville, TN, grandchildren Emily Grace Mirts, Nathan Lynn Mirts, sister-in-law Joyce Ashmore, Tupelo, MS, brother Bob Ashmore (Carol) Billings, Montana, and sister and brother-in-law Carol and Don Caudle, Section, AL, cousin Mary Frances Scobey, (Gene),Cordova, TN. Virginia has numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins whom she dearly loved.
Services will be held at Central Baptist of Bearden on Monday, April 22, 2019 at 2:00 pm with Rev. Mark Moreland and Rev. Jerry Mantooth officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel prior to the service. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Virginia's memory to Central Baptist Church of Bearden - Mission Fund, 6300 Deane Hill Dr., Knoxville, TN 37919 or to the Mission Fund at Monte Vista Baptist Church, 1735 Old Niles Ferry Rd, Maryville, TN 37803. Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019