Mary W. Higgins Waldroup
Mary W. Higgins Waldroup

Knoxville - Mary W. Higgins Waldroup passed away Wednesday October 14, 2020 at the age of 95. Mary grew up in Coeburn, Virginia where she graduated from Coeburn High School and met her husband Larry. After Larry returned from WWII service they were married and moved to Pennington Gap, Virginia, where they began raising their family. Eventually they moved to Knoxville where she worked as an LP Nurse at St. Mary's Hospital for 25 years. She was a long-time member of Grace Community Church in Ft. City.

Mary will always be remembered for her love and devotion to family. She was an avid gardener and homemaker, and her memory will also live on through her lasting friendships as well as the many plants she gave to others from her garden.

She is preceded in death by her parents C.C. and Maud Cox Higgins; brothers Delmus Higgins, C.C. Higgins, Jr. and Harold Higgins; and sisters-in-law Helen Higgins, Nina Higgins, Dorothy Robinette, Earnestine Love, and Nina Wise.

She is survived by her loving husband of 74 years Larry F. Waldroup, daughter Patricia Payne and her husband Tom Payne; son Larry D. Waldroup and his life partner Christopher Laine; brother Dan Higgins; granddaughter Krista Payne and her husband Rick Wasserman; brother-in-law Glen Waldroup; sisters-in law Nancy Higgins, Jody Nunley and Janet Jones; and a number of nieces and nephews. Due to the current COVID situation, a Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Knox County Mobile Meals. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 16 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
