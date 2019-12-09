|
|
Mary W. Miller
KNOXVILLE - Mary W. Miller, 92, surrounded by her family, peacefully left her earthly home to be with our Heavenly Father on Friday, December 6, 2019.
Mary was a loving wife, Registered Nurse, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and treasured friend.
Growing up, Mary's caring nature and core beliefs were well founded by her parents, who were very faithful in supporting their church. She was a Christian woman who quietly, yet effectively, shared God's love through her actions and love toward those around her.
Mary had an intense passion for her family and sought their needs, desires, and dreams above all else. From helping her own children achieve their goals, to speaking with her grandchildren at any hour that they called or visited, Mary epitomized selflessness and continually sacrificed her wants and needs in order to support her family and help others.
Mary was a private, yet strongly independent woman who helped countless people throughout her life. Her life was defined by these moments; and in addition to her life's work of helping others, she loved watching and feeding wild birds, especially cardinals and humming birds.
Even though her health had recently declined, Mary was able to spend Thanksgiving visiting with her children, grand children and her great grandchild; they were the heartbeat of her life.
While family, friends, and countless others mourn the loss of such an amazing woman, we celebrate Mary's life and know without question that Heaven has gained another angel.
Preceded in death by husband Richard L Miller Jr.
Survived by her four children: Mary Lynn Miller, Richard L Miller III, Doug and Pam Miller, Trish and Mike Masters. Grandchildren: Wayne and Caroline Miller, Anna Faith Masters and Kenan Masters. Great Grandchild: Kipton Jon Miller.
The family would like to thank all of the wonderful caregivers at Shannondale Assisted Living, Cardiology Associates at Park West, and Mom's primary care physician and his assistant Dr. Dee and Valerie; each one of you were fully invested in helping to make Mary's final years the best possible. We are forever grateful to each one of you.
Per Mary's request there will be no service. Memorials may be made to the Lottie Moon Christmas offering at First Baptist Powell, 7706 Ewing Rd. Powell, TN 37849; or to the Television Ministry at First Baptist Church, 510 W Main St Knoxville, TN 37902
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 9 to Dec. 15, 2019