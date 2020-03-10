|
Mary Walker
Maryville - Mary Crowell Walker, age 90 of Maryville, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, March 9, 2020. She grew up in Shelbyville, Tennessee, and lived her entire adult life on her family's farm in Maryville. A graduate of the University of Tennessee-Knoxville with a BS in Education and Business Administration, she was a librarian and reading specialist in the Blount County School system for many years. Active in civic life, she was an elder and deacon at Big Spring Presbyterian Church and a past president of Blount County Church Women United. She also served as a past president and Silver Sister of the Honorary Teacher's sorority, Alpha Delta Kappa. Mary was also a past president of the Blount County Livestockettes and a member of the Blount County Farm Bureau Women. She was a member of the Junior Service League and Chilhowee Club of Maryville, and a president of the Friendsville PTA.
She grew up in Shelbyville and was a graduate of Bedford County High School. In Shelbyville she was President of the Shelbyville Cotillion and a member of the Queens's Court for the National Tennessee Walking Horse Celebration. While at UT she was a member of Alpha Omicron Pi social sorority.
Mary loved music and was a talented singer for various church events including the Maryville College production of the Messiah. She was also a lifelong avid bridge player. She and her husband, John David Walker, enjoyed the fellowship of bridge club members for many years.
She was preceded in death by her husband John David Walker and parents James and Annie Ruth Crowell. Survivors include daughter and son-in-law Marilyn and George Pharr of College Station, Texas; daughter and son-in-law Diane and Raffi Markarian of Chicago, Illinois; son and daughter-in-law John and Deanna Walker of Maryville; grandchildren Mathew (Kate) and Adam Pharr; and David, Kristen and Eric Walker; great-grandchildren Mathew and Emma Pharr; brother Dr. Jim (Ann) Crowell of Carrollton, Georgia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tennessee Foundation for Agriculture in the Classroom, PO Box 313, Columbia, TN 38401, or the Foundation for the Blount County Public Library, 508 North Cusick Street, Maryville, TN 37804.
Family and friends will assemble for graveside service and interment at 2pm Saturday, March 14th, 2020, at Big Spring Presbyterian Church with Dr. Emily Anderson officiating.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020