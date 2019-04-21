|
Mary Wayland Sullivan
Knoxville, TN
Mary Wayland Sullivan, age 80, passed away on April 18, 2019, surrounded by members of her family, marking the end to a life of total devotion to her husband, family, friends, church, and community. Born and raised in Knoxville, she attended both private and public schools in Knoxville before going to St. Anne's School in Charlottesville, Virginia for high school, where she was president of her class and editor of the school newspaper. She subsequently graduated from Randoph-Macon Woman's College in Lynchburg, Virginia, majoring in music. Her gifts as a musician were apparent by the age of 4 or 5 when she began playing the piano by ear. With private piano lessons for many years, she became an accomplished pianist as well as eventually a church organist in both New Jersey and Knoxville. Her marriage to Joseph William Sullivan spanned 58 years, and because of his work, they lived first in Bethesda, MD, then Winnetka, IL, and finally Short Hills, NJ, before returning to Knoxville in 1992. In addition to her music, her love of and skill at gardening are well-known to anyone who has ever seen her beautiful yard and gardens. She was a member of St. James Episcopal Church, Chi Omega, the Junior League, the Colonial Dames, Lakemoor Hills Garden Club, the Music Study Club, and the Smart Club. She also loved opera and was a staunch supporter of the Knoxville Opera. Mary was predeceased by her parents, Charles F Wayland, Jr and Margaret Mitchell Wayland. She is survived by her husband Joe; her children, Jennie, Ross (daughter-in-law, Rebecca), and Charlie (daughter-in-law, Peggy); seven grandchildren, Wyatt, Reynolds, Emerson, Sam, Henry, Tennessee, and Ross; sister, Jennie Wayland Ritchie (brother-in-law, Bert); first cousins, Margaret Goodman, Stephanie Wayland, Eric and Greg Wayland, and many other Wayland cousins; also left behind her four beloved dogs, Jocko, Sadie, Molly, and Marcus. Funeral services will be held at St. James Episcopal Church, 1101 North Broadway at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, followed by the receiving of friends in the parish house. A private family burial will follow. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. James Episcopal Church, 1101 North Broadway, Knoxville, Tennessee 37917, the Volunteer Ministry Center, 511 North Broadway, Knoxville, Tennessee 37917, or Knoxville Opera, 612 Depot Avenue, Knoxville, Tennessee 37917. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2019