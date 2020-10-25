Mary "Evolyn" WilliamsMary "Evolyn" Williams (Weatherford) age 91 went home to be with the Lord on Friday, October 23, 2020. She was preceded in death by husband, Tom, daughters Martha Ann and Rita Jean, brothers Vernon and Homer Weatherford, and sisters Christine Ladeau and Betty Rosar. Evolyn is survived by sons Jerry and Tom (Tammy) grandchildren Monica, Rachel, and Ryan (Jordan) Williams. Great-grandchildren Krew and Knox, nieces, nephews, and friends.Evolyn lived a full life. She raised her family in Michigan where she was a successful businesswoman. She moved back to her birth state Tennessee in the 1980s. Evolyn had many friends and was a loved lady.Due to COVID, there will be a graveside service at Woodlawn cemetery, October 27, 2020, at 10 am. Followed by a memorial in Michigan later in the summer 2021. Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary.