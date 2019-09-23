|
|
Mary Willis
Clinton - Mary Sue Weatherington Willis, age 94 of Clinton, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. She was born on March 26, 1925 to the late Ovid and Edyth Crawford Weatherington in West Tennessee. She was a member of Second Baptist Church of Clinton.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by husband, Dick Willis; sisters, Oberia, Betty, Durell, and Vera Nell.
She is survived by: daughters, Judy Willis Felts of Grenada, MS, and Joyce Willis Craig of Huntsville, AL; brother, JV Weatherington and wife Charlene of Memphis, TN; grandchildren, Clay Willis Craig, Erin Craig Evett, and Hannah Felts Ball; great-grandchildren, Xiebeth, Wyeth, Camille, Aidan, Declan; and a host of other family and friends.
The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 5-7pm. Graveside services will be on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11am at Shady Grove Cemetery in Saltillo, TN. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Anderson County Animal Shelter or the . www.holleygamble.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 23, 2019