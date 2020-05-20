Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Calling hours
Friday, May 22, 2020
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938

Resources
Maryann Marlow Ledwell

Maryann Marlow Ledwell Obituary
Maryann Marlow Ledwell

Powell - Maryann Marlow Ledwell, age 74, of Jacksboro, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on May 19, 2020. Maryann spent her life as a devoted school teacher and an animal lover. She is preceded in death by her parents Roy and Lois Ledwell. Maryann is survived by Harrison Marlow, sons Beau Wright (Becky), Shannon Marlow, and Benjamin Marlow (Jennifer); and grandchildren Kacie Maddox Wright and Jack Coffey. Friends may call at their convenience Friday, May 22, 2020, from 9:00am to 5:00pm at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. The Ledwell family will be present from 3:00pm-5:00pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to your local animal rescue/shelter or an educational fund. Online condolences for the Ledwell family may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 20 to May 21, 2020
