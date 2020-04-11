|
MaryJo Baird
Knoxville - On Sunday, March 29, 2020, MaryJo Baird of Knoxville, entered the kingdom of heaven at the earthly age of 90. MaryJo was the daughter of George Bailey and Annie Bailey. She retired from Knox County Schools after 31 years of service. She married Jack Gray Baird on May 25, 1951. They raised two sons, Skipper and Matthew Gray, and two daughters, Jacqueline and adopted daughter Charlene (Lala).
She was a member of First Baptist Church Powell and the (JOY) Sunday School Group. MaryJo assisted school superintendent Mildred Doyle in developing a Special Education Program in the early 1960s.
MaryJo was preceded in death by her husband, Jack and her son, Skipper and adopted daughter Charlene. She is survived by her daughter Jacqueline (Randy) Bell, son Matthew (Nicole) Baird, her grandsons Barry (Amy) Bell and Chris (Jacqueline) Bell, her great-grandson Josh Bell and great-granddaughter Brittney Bell, her great-great-grandson Ricky Mendenhall III. A private family funeral service will be performed by Pastor David Seiber of Norris First Baptist church.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 11 to Apr. 14, 2020