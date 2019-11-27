|
Matt L. Crooks Jr.
Loudon - Matt L. Crooks Jr, 84, was born Mar at March 25, 1935 in San Diego, CA. He went to Heaven on Saturday morning, Nov. 23, 2019 peacefully from his home in Tellico Village, Loudon, TN.
Matt was a member of The Community Church in Tellico Village. In his earlier years, he was a member of The Knights of Columbus. Matt achieved the rank of Lieutenant Colonel while serving with the 134th Air Refueling Group McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base. He was transferred to State Headquarters in Nashville, TN where he was promoted to Colonel serving for several years before retiring. While in service, he received many distinguished awards. Being a US Veteran and serving his country was a heartfelt passion to Matt. He will forever be remembered as a diehard Florida Gator having graduated from the University of Florida with his undergraduate degree. Later he achieved his MBA and as an Industrial Engineer, worked many years for Alcoa in Maryville, TN. He left in 1969 to live in Owensboro, Ky and was part of the original infrastructure as Administrative Manager at National Southwire Aluminum (NSA) in Hawesville, Ky where he was later promoted to Plant Manager and retired in 1994.
Matt was an avid golfer and was a member of The Provisional Mulligan Shapiro (PMS) Wednesday golf group along with Paul Webb, Fred Womack, Billy Linebaugh, Pete Raft, Don Fraley and Jim Bush to name a few. He loved his friends and was always full of laughter.
Matt was preceded in death by his parents: Matt L. Sr. and Theresa Droll Crooks and survived by his wife Helen S. Crooks and his older sister Betty Crooks Shanks. Between Matt & Helen, they have 7 children: Karen Crooks LeMaster (Ron), Janet Crooks Smith, Linda Crooks Richards (Scott), Sandy Crooks Wilson (Benny), Jeff Hodge (Kandy), Todd Hodge (Susan) and Nikki Hodge Branton (Paul). There are also 17 Grandchildren and 5 Great Grandchildren who will miss him forever.
Military Graveside services will be conducted by The US Air Force Honor Guard at Grandview Pavilion, Grandview Cemetery, 2304 Tuckleechee Pike, Maryville, TN and will commence at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019. A celebration of his life and a reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Empty Pantry Fund to help those in need. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019