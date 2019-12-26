|
|
Matthew Chambers
Knoxville - Matthew F. Chambers, age 46, went to be with the Lord unexpectedly December 25, 2019. The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Saturday at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 7 pm with Rev. Byron Chambers and Rev. Lee Murphy officiating. Family and friends will meet 1:45 pm Sunday at Ft. Sumpter Community Cemetery for interment at 2 pm. See the Saturday edition of the Knoxville News Sentinel for full obituary. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019