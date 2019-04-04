|
|
Matthew Craig Bell
Friendsville, TN
Matthew Craig Bell passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at UT Medical Center. He was 49. Matthew resided in Friendsville, TN and owned Bell Builders Construction. He enjoyed driving his jeep in the mountains, boating on the lake, and spending time with family and friends. Matthew was always there to lend a helping hand and he never met a stranger. Matt was loved by many and will be sorely missed. Preceded in death by fathers Henry Gentry and Odell Bell and brother, Todd Bell. Survived by cherished and devoted wife, Tiffany Bell; daughter, Baylee Parton; mother, Lynn Gentry; brother, Christopher Bell; niece and nephew, Kayla and Brandon (Natalie) Bell; and a myriad of aunts, uncles, cousins, coworkers and friends. Join us as we celebrate his life at Smithview Pavilion on Saturday, April 6th from 2:00 - 6:00 pm. The service will start at 3 pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Memorial Foundation - Nashville, TN (cancer.org/hopelodgenashvilledonate).
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 4, 2019