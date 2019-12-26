Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
7:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
View Map
Interment
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Ft. Sumpter Community Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Matthew Chambers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matthew F. Chambers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Matthew F. Chambers Obituary
Matthew F. Chambers

Knoxville - Matthew F. Chambers, age 46, went to be with the Lord unexpectedly December 25, 2019. He was preceded in death by grandparents Bill & Pearl Daugherty. Survivors include children Brooklyn & Sydney Chambers, parents Steve & Jewell Chambers, grandparents Tyrus & Glennis Chambers, brother Scott Chambers, nephew Jayme Chambers, fiancé Stephanie Lawson, and a host of other family and loved ones. The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Saturday at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 7 pm with Rev. Byron Chambers & Rev. Lee Murphy officiating. Family & friends will meet 1:45 pm Sunday at Ft. Sumter Community Cemetery for interment at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Matt's girls, Brooklyn & Sydney Chambers, at Enrichment Federal Credit Union. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Matthew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -