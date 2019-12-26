|
|
Matthew F. Chambers
Knoxville - Matthew F. Chambers, age 46, went to be with the Lord unexpectedly December 25, 2019. He was preceded in death by grandparents Bill & Pearl Daugherty. Survivors include children Brooklyn & Sydney Chambers, parents Steve & Jewell Chambers, grandparents Tyrus & Glennis Chambers, brother Scott Chambers, nephew Jayme Chambers, fiancé Stephanie Lawson, and a host of other family and loved ones. The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Saturday at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 7 pm with Rev. Byron Chambers & Rev. Lee Murphy officiating. Family & friends will meet 1:45 pm Sunday at Ft. Sumter Community Cemetery for interment at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Matt's girls, Brooklyn & Sydney Chambers, at Enrichment Federal Credit Union. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019