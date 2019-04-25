Services
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
Matthew Quince Humphrey

Matthew Quince Humphrey Obituary
Matthew Quince Humphrey

Nashville, TN

Matthew Quince Humphrey departed this life April 13, 2019.

Matthew attended Fulton High school.

He loved basketball and his family. He was a loving son, brother, and father.



Preceded in death by grandparents, Joseph and Jessie Humphrey, and Thomas and Sara Harris, uncles, James and Jean Reid.

He leaves to cherish his memories, children; Monique Brown, and Maleah and Malaysia Brabson, parents, JoEtta (Albert) Colbert and Michael (Vera) Harris; sister, Cierra Humphrey; brother, Josh Harris; uncles, Bubba (Jean) Harris and Thomas Harris; aunts, Yvonne (Ridley) Anderson, Tracy Harris, and Stephanie Harris, and a host of other family and friends to include best friends, JaJuan Russell and Joseph Huckabee Jr., Autumn Cunningham.

Special thanks to the Miller family, Walter Schooler, Steve Strickland, Camilla Rodgers, and the Highlander Education and Research Center.

Family will receive friends, 2:00-3:00 p.m., Sunday at Jarnigan's Chapel; Celebration of Life,

3:00 p.m., Pastor Cynthia Russell, Officiating.

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 25, 2019
