Matthew Rodrigue
Sevierville - Matthew Joseph Rodrigue, age 40, of Sevierville, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020. He was an employee of Brown and Brown. He loved the lake, cooking and grilling out. Matthew loved fishing, and hunting. He was a big fan of LSU. He was from New Orleans, LA. He moved to Seymour with his parents in July of 1989. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lloyd and Frances Bise, Sidney and Velma Rodrigue, Uncle Dwight Rodrigue, and cousin, Byron LeJune, Survivors: Son: Marcus. Parents Chris and Barbara (BeBe) Rodrigue. Sisters: Bethany and Christy. Nieces: Mykayla and Maddie. Nephew: Bubba J. A celebration of life service will be held 6:30 PM Friday September 11, 2020 at Foot Hill Worship Center 5555 Sevierville Rd, Seymour, TN 37865. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com