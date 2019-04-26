|
Matthew Wayne McGlothlin
Knoxville, TN
Matthew Wayne McGlothlin passed away on April 17, 2019 while working in Massachusetts. He was born in Richlands, Va. on February 17, 1983. He is the son of Mike and Jeanne McGlothlin of Pounding Mill, VA. He was a 2000 graduate of Richlands High School, spent a Post Grad year at Fork Union Military Academy in VA, was a 2006 Graduate of The University of Tennessee in Knoxville, TN, also a 3-1/2 year study at Lincoln Memorial University DeBusk College of Medicine at Cumberland Gap, KY. He married his wife, Jennifer Kirk McGlothlin in 2015 in Knoxville, TN.
He is survived by his wife Jennifer Kirk McGlothlin, Stepchildren Kruz Crawford, Keelee Crawford and Lilly Dunn of the home. Also, survived are his parents Mike and Jeanne McGlothlin, Brother Kevin McGlothlin and wife Victoria, Grandmother Ruth Elkins of Pounding Mill, VA along with wonderful student, work, and church family. He was preceded in death by: Grandfather Luther Elkins, Grandfather James E. McGlothlin, Grandmother Edith McGlothlin, Great Grandmother Fannie Massie and Uncle Michael Elkins.
As a testament to Matts 100% devotion to any task or cause his accolades included:
In high school: 1st team choices in All Southwest district player, Offense and Defense First Team All VA teams, a Member of the All State football team and selected to play in the VA East-West Game as a senior.
AT Fork Union Military Academy as a Post Grad student he ended with 34 scholarship offers and was a standout player but his heart was set on the University of Tennessee Vols where he earned the Volunteer of the Year athlete award as a freshman.
Matt was awarded a 3rd degree -master judo-ki-jitsu and a 3rd degree black belt hard hand Hapkido. He had a wonderful ability to draw. He went on to earn the starting lineup duties in 14 Games and Lettered in 2003, 2005, and 2006 at Tennessee as a defensive lineman. Matt was then recruited by the Kansas City Chiefs but was not selected for summer camp. After that he spent some months in the arena league with the Orlando Predators but then hung up the cleats. He then attended the Lincoln Memorial University DeBusk College of Medicine for 3-1/2 years.
He worked in the pharmaceutical compounding industry for 3 years.
Currently Matt was selected to be a five state regional manager for the wound Vac division of Lincare Corporation where he worked for his last 2 months, a job he truly loved.
His love of teaching was embodied by teaching high school athletes such as Concord Christian Academy football team this past year ,martial arts students, Church groups, kids and witnessing his faith to strangers in need . His determination drove him to develop and post a series of medical school learning videos that drew over 4 million minutes of viewing worldwide. He also wrote a book called Concepts With Clinical Correlations.
Please join us in our celebration of life service in remembering and honoring Matthew McGlothlin.
The family will receive friends from 1 P.M. until 3:30P.M., Saturday April 27, 2019 at the Alcoa First United Methodist Church, 617 Gilbert St., at Alcoa, TN.
Funeral services will be conducted at 4 P.M. at the church with Rev. Ty Harrison officiating. Family and friends will assemble for interment at 9 A.M., Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Highland Memorial Cemetery. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, TN 37803 (865) 983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 26, 2019