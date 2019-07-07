|
|
Matthew Wooten
Knoxville - Matthew Kittrell Wooten, 26, a resident of Knoxville, TN, passed away on July 2nd of cardiac arrest. He was the son of Deborah Wooten and the late Gene Wooten, sister Katie Raby, brother-in-law Caleb Raby, and girlfriend Jordan Traynor, all of Knoxville, TN. He is also survived by aunt Angela Williams of Nashville, TN, aunt Mary Wooten of New York City, uncle Dan Evans of Cornwall, CT, and uncles Jim Wooten and Eduardo Zeiger of New York City.
Matt was born in New York City on July 11, 1992. During his childhood there, he became an ardent NY Yankees fan. After his family relocated to Knoxville, he and his father Gene soon developed a passion for UT football and basketball, attending many games together.
As a young boy, Matt started piano lessons which led to his continued joy of playing and singing. He enjoyed performing in theatrical productions while a student at Bearden High School. After graduating, he began his college studies at UT. He aspired to serve in the US Airforce, as his grandfather Herman Williams did, and had recently completed his entrance interviews with local USAF recruitment. His desire was to serve his country and to complete his degree at UT.
Graveside service will be held at Edgewood Cemetery on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 10am, followed by a receiving of friends Monday evening at 7:00 pm at Kitchen 919, 5448 Homberg Dr, Knoxville, TN 37919..
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 7, 2019