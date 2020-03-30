|
|
Mattie Hughes
Knoxville - Mattie Lee Hughes, age 93, died Sunday, March 29, 2020. She was born in Sparkman, Arkansas, second youngest of 10 children. Mattie was a school foods manager for Memphis City Schools before retiring to live in Knoxville, near her children. Mattie was a current member of Stock Creek Baptist Church, where she loved and was loved by many members. She was a wise counsel and strong example to her children and all who came to know her. Widowed from Owen R. Hughes at 34, she persevered to raise her family well. She leaves her children, Nancy (Frank) Dunn, Pat (Leona) Hughes, David (Rebecca) Hughes; beloved step-sons, Tom Hughes and Dan Hughes; 6 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren, and many members of her extended family. In consideration of current health concerns, services will be private; however, the family welcomes friends to visit the Berry Funeral Home Facebook page to view the service live stream Friday, April 3, 2020 at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, friends may make donations to Stock Creek Baptist Church, 8106 Martin Mill Pike, Knoxville, TN 37920 or the . Online condolences may be expressed at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020