Mattie Irene Kirkland
Lenoir City - Mattie Irene Kirkland, 89 of Lenoir City, passed away Friday April 24, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.
Irene retired from Yale & Town in Lenoir City, a devoted Christian she was baptized at Calvary Baptist Church and was most recently a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. Irene loved singing in the choir and being with her family. Her most favorite times were time spent with her daughters, especially during summer trips to the beach.
She was preceded in death by her parents Hulet and Pearl Clemmer, husband James Howard (Joe) Kirkland, brother Benny Clemmer, brother and sister-in-law Earl and Gladys Clemmer and sister Vola Rodgers.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Debbie and Don Tracy, daughter Shelba Bryant Hamrick, daughter and son-in-law Yvonne and Doug Sanders, step daughter Sandra Kirkland Dean, brother and sister-in-law Alvin and Janet Clemmer, sister-in-law Glenda Clemmer and her husband James, grandchildren Marcus Hubbard, Gregory Hamrick, Ashley Hamrick Allen and husband Daniel, Aaron Tracy, Kim Ailor great grandchildren Ashton and Remington Keeler, Chester Allen, Miya, Brooklyn, Neyland and Landon Hamrick and Nicholas Foxx. She will be missed by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A special thank you to the staff of Northshore Heights Senior Living for their compassionate care.
Due to the current global health concern there will not be a service at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 28th at Lakeview Cemetery in Lenoir City following appropriate social distancing guidelines, with family and close friends. Rev. Rowland Buck and Rev. Glenn Gamble will be officiating. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020