Mattie L. DukesLuttrell - Mattie L. Dukes-age 87 of Luttrell passed away Friday, November 13, 2020. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She was a faithful member of Cedar Ford Baptist Church. Preceded in death by husband, Tedrick L. Dukes; son, Rocky Dukes; grandson, Dalton McRae; sister-in-law, Ruth Jones.Survivors: daughter, Dawn and Don McRae; daughter-in-law, Cynthia Dukes; grandchildren, Jessica Dukes, Dylan McRae; great-grandchild, Bryanna Gates; brother, Ted Jones.The family will receive friends 5-7 P.M. Sunday, November 15, 2020 with funeral service to follow at 7 P.M. Sunday, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Jeff Leach officiating. Interment 1 P.M. Monday, November 16, 2020 at Community Cemetery, Luttrell. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 12 noon Monday to proceed to the cemetery. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.