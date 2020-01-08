|
|
Mattie Louise Ellis
Lenoir City - Mattie Louise Russell Ellis - age 95 of Lenoir City went to be with the Lord at Parkwest Hospital on Monday, January 6, 2020. Mattie was a good mother, grandmother and aunt. She was about family. Mattie was born at home on May 29, 1924. She was a member of Riverview Baptist Church. Mattie was the widow of William (Bill) Ellis. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Alice Thompson; son, William (Sput) Ellis; parents, Mattie and Henry Russell.
Survived by her son, Allen Winton; daughter and son-in-law, Ella Jean (Benny Sr.) Goley; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; very devoted nieces, Loretta Walker, Shirley (Kenneth) Walker; nephew, Billy Hardin; a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins, and devoted friends.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff on the 2nd and 3rd floor of Parkwest Hospital.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 11th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. with Rev. Nicholas Jones officiating. Burial will follow in the Hackney Chapel Cemetery. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhomecom
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020