Services
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mattie Ellis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mattie Louise Ellis


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mattie Louise Ellis Obituary
Mattie Louise Ellis

Lenoir City - Mattie Louise Russell Ellis - age 95 of Lenoir City went to be with the Lord at Parkwest Hospital on Monday, January 6, 2020. Mattie was a good mother, grandmother and aunt. She was about family. Mattie was born at home on May 29, 1924. She was a member of Riverview Baptist Church. Mattie was the widow of William (Bill) Ellis. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Alice Thompson; son, William (Sput) Ellis; parents, Mattie and Henry Russell.

Survived by her son, Allen Winton; daughter and son-in-law, Ella Jean (Benny Sr.) Goley; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; very devoted nieces, Loretta Walker, Shirley (Kenneth) Walker; nephew, Billy Hardin; a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins, and devoted friends.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff on the 2nd and 3rd floor of Parkwest Hospital.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 11th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. with Rev. Nicholas Jones officiating. Burial will follow in the Hackney Chapel Cemetery. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhomecom
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mattie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -