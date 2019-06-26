Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
12:30 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
View Map
Interment
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Lynnhurst Cemetery
Knoxville - Mattie M. Lindamood Carter, age 90 passed away June 24, 2019. She was born in Union County on August 5, 1928. She attended Gibbs High School. She was a member of Clear Springs Baptist Church in Corryton. Mattie retired from St. Mary's Medical Center after 37 years. Preceded in death by husband of 63 years, Alfred Lynn Carter; son David Lynn Carter; parents David and Mossie (King) Lindamood; siblings Troy Lindamood and Dorothy Karnes. Survived by daughter and son-in-law Barbara and Fred Dees; son Gary Carter; grandson Michael Dees and wife Kelli; great-grandchildren Micah and Caroline; brother-in-law Evert Carter. Family will receive friends 5:00-7:00pm Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel with service to follow at 7:00pm. Rev. Jerry Vittatoe will officiate. Family and friends will meet 12:30pm Friday, June 28, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel and proceed to Lynnhurst Cemetery for a 1:00pm interment. Pallbearers will be Michael Dees, Micah Dees, Evert Carter, Gerald Monroe, Ray Lett, and Jerry Oliver. Please leave online condolences at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 26 to June 27, 2019
