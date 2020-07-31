1/1
Maudie Ann Disney Tackett
Maudie Ann Disney Tackett

Maudie Ann Disney Tackett, age 92, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 at the Island Home Park Health and Rehab in Knoxville. She was a member of North Acres Baptist Church in Knoxville. Maudie loved her flowers, reading, and sewing. Maudie is preceded in death by her husband, Arvil Tackett, son Ralph Tackett, parents Rev. Henry and Nevada Disney, brothers Raymond (Pauline) Utley, Elmer (Dot) Disney, Jesse Disney; sisters: Lillian (Jack) Duncan, and Juanita Disney.

Survived by: Daughter: Linda and Randy Suddarth. Daughter in Law; Susan Tackett. Grandchildren: Andrea (Jake) Craft, Shannon (Dagan) Greene, Michelle (Claren) Samples.Great Grandchildren; Garrett, Jackson, Bennett and Josie Greene, Anderson and Ainsley Craft. Emma Claire and Jacob Samples, Matthew Snowden. Sister in Law; Shirley Disney. Many nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Special thanks to staff of Island Home for their outstanding care.

Open Visitation: 12:00 Noon to 4:00 PM, Sunday, August 2, 2020 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel in Lake City.

Graveside Service: 11:00 AM, Monday, August 3, 2020 at Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake City.

You may also view Maudie's guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Visitation
12:00 - 04:00 PM
Hatmaker Funeral Home
AUG
3
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Oak Grove Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hatmaker Funeral Home
503 South Main Street
Lake City, TN 37769
865-426-2158
