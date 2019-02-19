Services
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
3:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
4:30 PM
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen Lucas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen Brown Lucas

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Maureen Brown Lucas Obituary
Maureen Brown Lucas

Knoxville, TN

Maureen Brown Lucas, age 80, of Knoxville, TN passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019. She was a member of Fountain City Presbyterian Church. Maureen was a graduate of Knoxville Central High School, a talented pianist, member of Fountain City Art Center and taught water-color painting. She was preceded in death by her

husband Bobby Lucas. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Robert Hugh, and Dora Williamson; daughter Mary Frances Williamson Shortt; granddaughter Christine Scherer; grandson Connor Scherer; brother Alan Brown; and sister-in-law Bea Brown. The family will receive friends from 3:30 pm until 4:30 pm Thursday, February 21, 2019 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 4:30 pm with Rev. Kent Williams officiating. Interment services will be private. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Tennessee Valley. Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.