|
|
Maureen Brown Lucas
Knoxville, TN
Maureen Brown Lucas, age 80, of Knoxville, TN passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019. She was a member of Fountain City Presbyterian Church. Maureen was a graduate of Knoxville Central High School, a talented pianist, member of Fountain City Art Center and taught water-color painting. She was preceded in death by her
husband Bobby Lucas. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Robert Hugh, and Dora Williamson; daughter Mary Frances Williamson Shortt; granddaughter Christine Scherer; grandson Connor Scherer; brother Alan Brown; and sister-in-law Bea Brown. The family will receive friends from 3:30 pm until 4:30 pm Thursday, February 21, 2019 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 4:30 pm with Rev. Kent Williams officiating. Interment services will be private. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Tennessee Valley. Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019