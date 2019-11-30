|
Maurice A. Rogers Sr.
Knoxville - Maurice A. Rogers Sr., departed this life at home November 19, 2019.
He was a member of Bentley Street Church, a former member of Bethel A.M.E. Church.
Left to cherish his memories are son, Maurice A. Rogers Jr.; mother, Gloria Rogers, loving step mother, Jean Walker; brother, Ferrel Rogers; sister, Sheri Calhoune; niece, Peaisha Rogers and a host of other family and friends to include the Wyatt family.
Special thank you to C.O.N.N.E.C.T. Ministries.
Family will receive friends, 10:00 - 11:00 A.M., Wednesday December 4, 2019 at Jarnigan's Chapel; Celebration of Life, 11:00 a.m., Rev. Alvin Smith, Officiating.
Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019