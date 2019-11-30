Services
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Jarnigan's Chapel
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Jarnigan's Chapel
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN
Maurice A. Rogers Sr. Obituary
Maurice A. Rogers Sr.

Knoxville - Maurice A. Rogers Sr., departed this life at home November 19, 2019.

He was a member of Bentley Street Church, a former member of Bethel A.M.E. Church.

Left to cherish his memories are son, Maurice A. Rogers Jr.; mother, Gloria Rogers, loving step mother, Jean Walker; brother, Ferrel Rogers; sister, Sheri Calhoune; niece, Peaisha Rogers and a host of other family and friends to include the Wyatt family.

Special thank you to C.O.N.N.E.C.T. Ministries.

Family will receive friends, 10:00 - 11:00 A.M., Wednesday December 4, 2019 at Jarnigan's Chapel; Celebration of Life, 11:00 a.m., Rev. Alvin Smith, Officiating.

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
