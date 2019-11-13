|
|
Maurice K. "Moe" Waters
Minister Maurice K. "Moe" Waters,, age 67, peacefully entered into the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Monday, November 11, 2019. He was born November 12, 1951, to the late James K. and Helen H. Waters.
He was a 1969 graduate of Austin-East High School. He was a lifelong member of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church and an Associate Minister. Pursuing his love for baseball, he became a little league coach for over 20 years, later becoming an umpire. Maurice worked for Oak Ridge Y-12 Plant for over 40 years. He was also a Boy Scout Leader of Troop 520 for over 25 years, to which he received the prestigious Whitney M. Young, Jr. Award for his superb leadership.
He was an avid golfer and an avid traveler to many destinations. Maurice was an awesome husband, son, brother, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, but most importantly, a man of God.
Maurice was preceded in death by his beloved father, James K. Waters; grandparents, John and Jane Black and Harry and Jessie Winston; brother, James K. Waters, Jr.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving and devoted wife of 35 years, Jacqueline Waters; loving mother, Helen H. Waters; sons, Jermaine Waters, Steven and Juan (Andrea) Robinson; daughters, Stephanie Carvin and Kimberly Davis; grandchildren, Taylor Atwater, Jerron and Jordon Waters, D'Von and JaMyra Carvin, Jayla Sanders, Elijah and Nikolby Davis, Kuwade and Kuest Robinson, D'Juance and Jaya Robinson; great-granddaughter, Milani Davis; brothers, Fredrick (Marquetta) Waters, Anthony Waters, Melvin (Michelle) Waters, and Woodrow (Viola) Wilson; sister, Kimberly Bailey; uncles, James, Melvin and William Winston; several nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and friends; devoted friend, Jarrett Bush.
Receiving of friends, 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 16, 2019, funeral service, 11:00 a.m. at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 2504 Cecil Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37917, Elder Joe B. Maddox, Pastor and Eulogist.
Interment Highland South Memorial Park.
Arrangements by JARNIGAN AND SON MORTUARY
www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019