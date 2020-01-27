Services
Maurice Wayne "Moose" Williams Obituary
Knoxville - Maurice Wayne "Moose" Williams, age 74, passed away peacefully at home in Knoxville on January 26, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Moose was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and will be missed by many. Family will receive friends Wednesday 5-7pm at Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel with a service to celebrate his life to follow. Burial will be 10am Thursday at Oak Ridge Memorial Cemetery. For full obituary, go to www.clickfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
