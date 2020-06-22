Max Cole



Knoxville - Max G. Cole, of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away on June 19, 2020 at his home in Knoxville.



Max was born in Canton, North Carolina on June 11, 1930 the son of Crom and Mae Cole. He graduated from Canton High School and went to college at Western Carolina. Max enlisted in the U.S. Navy in January 1951. He received the National Defense, Korean Service and United Nations awards as well as a good conduct award.



Max was in the Kerbela Shrine of Knoxville and was in the Masons for 60 years. He was a member of Lodge No. 386 of Canton, North Carolina and in September 2012 he received the 32nd Degree of the Scottish Rite of Freemasons in Knoxville, Tennessee.



He was married to Faye Lakey Cole for 62 years. Both were long time members of the Second United Methodist Church of Knoxville.



Max is survived by several nieces and nephews.



Family will receive friends during a visitation at Berry Highland Memorial on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm. A graveside service will follow the visitation at Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery at 3 pm on Wednesday. Services will be officiated by Rev. Charla Sherbakoff and assisted by Michael McFarland.



The family requests that memorial donations be made to Second United Methodist Church of Knoxville Music and Youth Department.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store