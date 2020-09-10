Max R. Hood
Grovetown - Max R. Hood, age 66 entered into rest on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at his residence.
Max was born in Maryville, Tennessee to the late Max Alexander and Mary Anna Hood. He was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Elizabeth Thomas and her husband Elmer " Buster" Thomas. Max was also predeceased by his first wife Phyllis S. Hood.
Max strived to live each day dedicated to a set of spiritual principles. Through his work at DDEMAC Behavioral Health as a LCSW counselor, he helped a number of soldiers and their families. He was also a long-term member of a spiritual fellowship dedicated to helping others live sober, joyful lives.
He will be remembered for his love of mankind and animals, his quick wit, his intelligence, his service, and his love for motorcycling.
Max will be forever cherished by his wife, Fran Martin of Grovetown; his two faithful canine companions, Worf and Lily Belle; his sister, Martha Ann Justice and husband Jerry of Knoxville, Tennessee; and several loving nieces and nephews. He will also be remembered by countless friends and everyone blessed enough to have encountered his kindness and generosity of spirit.
Due to COVID-19, a celebration of Max's life will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Hale Foundation 402 Walker Street, Augusta, Georgia 30901 Or our local animal rescue organization: That's What Friends Are For (thatswhatfriendsarefor.org
)
Platt's Funeral Home Evans, Georgia