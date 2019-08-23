|
|
Maxine Adonna Smith
Philadelphia, PA - Maxine Adonna Smith peacefully closed her eyes in 2019.
The last of the generation of the Smith sisters. Ella (Bunnie) Smith McCanelley, Shirley Smith, Nancy Smith Wright and Maxine. The sisters were raised by Ms. Nellie B. Jones after the passing of their mother, Helen Jones Smith. My Aunt Nellie was a teacher at Maynard Elementary until she retired.
Maxine moved back to Philadelphia PA, where she was originally from and worked for law firms until she retired. She spent some of her last days with the help of the University of Pennsylvania Hospital, Hospice & Home Healthcare. My mother made it to her 80th birthday and closed her eyes a few weeks after. My sister and I sat by her bed and I watched her take her last breath at 12:52 am.
I had the blessing of watching her one-night speaking with someone, I know she was in the spirit realm where God was preparing her to come to her permanent home. I want to add that no parent is perfect, but I made sure to tell my mother how much she meant to me. I didn't let any of the last 32 days I had with her go by without a compliment or praise to show my appreciation. I wanted my mother to have the concierge royal treatment and she received it.
My mother's last 32 days; what she asked for she received. She wanted to be at home, so hospice sent her home. She wanted to be buried with her mother or father, she got it. She wanted to just watch Law & Order SVU, she watched it every day. Her favorite three songs were Richard Smallwood's "Jesus you are the center of my joy", and Sam Cooke's "Wonderful" & "Touch the hem of his garment". My mother heard that the last two weeks and I watched her raised her right hand and sing the songs.
The last week she would smile but the hand waving stopped. I prayed and ask God to make my mother's last days peaceful and God gave me what I prayed for. The grief is beyond heavy, and the tears continue to flow but I know my mother got what she asked for and is finally home with her three sisters. The only home I would ever want for my mother called heavenly paradise—that's where she is resting.
I want to thank my sister who helped me during every step to take good care of our mother. Our neighbors Mrs. Deborah Seals, Mr. James, Mr. Earl and all those on 59th Street who were so kind and helpful to us and our mother when she was alive. Ms. Shirley Poole of Salford Street who offered to go to the burial with us and who was also such a good friend to our family. Ms. Deborah Harshaw who is part of our family and previously took care of Aunt Anita, Aunt Shirley, Aunt Nancy and kindly keeps in touch and continues to befriend me. Thanks to all of you for stepping in when we needed your help and compassion for what we were and are going through. Mom, two pictures went with you at the end—including a picture of her and her three sisters, and us as children. I promised you Mom, I'd never leave your side. Love, Carla
Thank you also, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for the opportunities that you provided for us to help with giving our loved one a peaceful end. The University of Pennsylvania Hospital, and your home healthcare aides were amazing when helping us to take care of our mother.
Check on www.legacy.com for photos and messages about our mother.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 23, 2019