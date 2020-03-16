|
Maxine "Mack" Capps
Maynardville - Maxine "Mack" Capps - age 91 of Maynardville. She grew up in Claiborne County.
She is preceded in death by her parents, William Calvin and Flossie Snyder Capps; brothers and sisters-in-law, Cecil and Inez Capps and Dale and Mary Ruth Capps; nephew, Randy Capps and niece, Denise Capps Cooke. Maxine is survived by brother and sister-in-law, Bennie and Catherine Capps; and several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. A special thank you to the staff of Willow Ridge Center for the care they gave her.
Due to the National Health Alert and for the safety of others, the family has chosen for family and friends to call at their convenience at Trinity Funeral Home, Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from 8:00 - 5:00 p.m. Family and friends will meet at Cabbage Cemetery, Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 9:45 a.m., for a 10:00 a.m. interment with Chaplain Tom Toole officiating. Memorial donations may be made to Cabbage Cemetery, c/o Bennie Capps, P. O. Box 91, Maynardville, TN 37807. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Mack Capps. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020