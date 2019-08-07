Services
Schubert Funeral Home
1318 Knoxville Highway
Wartburg, TN 37887
(423) 346-6677
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Piney Baptist Church
345 Piney Church Rd
Oakdale, TN
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
Piney Baptist Church
345 Piney Church Rd
Oakdale, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maxine Cochran
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maxine Cochran

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maxine Cochran Obituary
Maxine Cochran

Harriman - Maxine Honeycutt Cochran went home to be with her Lord on August 4, 2019. She will be celebrating her 91st birthday in heaven on August 7th.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Farrel and Tressie Honeycutt; brother, Wade Honeycutt and wife, Polly and her niece, Vickie H. Tharpe.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Kenneth (Bud) Cochran; son, Steve (Teresa) of Harriman; brother, Wayne (Rena) Honeycutt of Ft. Oglethorpe, GA; nephew, Rick (Deborah) Honeycutt of Ringold, GA and a niece, Cheryl (Phil) Alsbrooks of Ringold, GA.

Maxine was raised in Oakdale, TN. After high school she started working at Halls Five and Dime in Harriman where she met the love of her life, "Bud". He was a shy young man who followed Maxine around in the store, finally getting the nerve to ask her out on a date. Sixty-eight years later they are still in love and he still followed her wherever she went. They lived a true love story as part of God's plan. Maxine was a life-long member of Piney Baptist Church in Oakdale. She is an inspiration to her church family and all who knew her because of her work ethic in the church and her working career. She worked 46 years at the Bell South Phone Company where she was known as the "Frame Dame" for her agility and quickness climbing ladders and making phone connections.

In lieu of flowers the family requests any donations be made to Piney Baptist Church, 345 Piney Church Rd., Oakdale, TN 37829.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Piney Baptist Church inOakdale, from 2:00-3:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 3:00 p.m. with Bro. Jim Disney and Bro. David Tapp officiating. Interment will follow in the Piney Church Cemetery in Oakdale.

Schubert Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Maxine Honeycutt Cochran.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maxine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now