Seymour - Maxine Dyer, age 69 of Seymour, TN, formally of South Knoxville, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020.



She is preceded in death by parents Joseph E. Manis and Gladys Manis; husband, Jimmy Charles Dyer; brother, J.C. Manis; sister, Joan Morgan and niece, Kathy Morgan.



Maxine leaves behind her son, Jonathan Dyer; daughter, Melissa Lawson; sister, Juanita Parker; grandchildren, William Cody Lawson and Megan Evelyn Lawson and several nieces and nephews.



Special thanks and recognition to Amedysis Hospice and the staff of The Manor in Knoxville.



Graveside services will be Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Shiloh Memorial Cemetery in Pigeon Forge, TN. Pastor Terry Barnwell officiating.









