1/1
Maxine Dyer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maxine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maxine Dyer

Seymour - Maxine Dyer, age 69 of Seymour, TN, formally of South Knoxville, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020.

She is preceded in death by parents Joseph E. Manis and Gladys Manis; husband, Jimmy Charles Dyer; brother, J.C. Manis; sister, Joan Morgan and niece, Kathy Morgan.

Maxine leaves behind her son, Jonathan Dyer; daughter, Melissa Lawson; sister, Juanita Parker; grandchildren, William Cody Lawson and Megan Evelyn Lawson and several nieces and nephews.

Special thanks and recognition to Amedysis Hospice and the staff of The Manor in Knoxville.

Graveside services will be Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Shiloh Memorial Cemetery in Pigeon Forge, TN. Pastor Terry Barnwell officiating.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rawlings Funeral Home, Inc.
212 Court Avenue
Sevierville, TN 37862
(865) 453-5556
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rawlings Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved