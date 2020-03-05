|
Maxine Jo Raines
Knoxville - Maxine Jo Raines, 83, a Knoxville icon, made her grand entrance into Heaven on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. She was a Knoxville native, born January 31, 1937.
Maxine was a spunky, independent woman that will be greatly missed by her family, friends, and community. As the Founder of Lost Sheep Ministry, she is most known for her work "Under the Bridge" where she fed, clothed, and witnessed to the homeless population of Knoxville on Wednesday nights. The road has since been named to Maxine Raines Road in honor of her service. She traveled numerous times to Guatemala as a missionary and rendered medical care as a nurse. She was passionate about giving back to the community, by serving the Lord and sharing her testimony with others. Over the years, she received many awards recognizing her community service, including Fountain City Woman of the Year, and special recognition from the YWCA and FBI.
She is survived by her daughter, Sherri Brown and husband Mickey; brother, Buddy Miller and wife, Jeanne; granddaughter, Whitney Moore and husband, Jack; great-granddaughter, Violet Sunset Moore; and niece, Pam Zanni and husband, Jason. She is preceded in death by her mother, Mary Miller; husband, Chester Raines; daughter, Theresa Gail; son, Brian Mack; sister in-law, Sally Mallory Miller; and grandson, Joshua Moore.
Thank you to the show of support and love from her many friends, and those that she touched over the years. A special thank you to the staff at Willow Ridge Center in Maynardville for their love, special care, and support shown to Maxine.
A graveside service will be held at Lynnhurst Cemetery on Saturday, March 7th at 3:00 pm. A Celebration of Life will be at Park West Church, where she was a long-time member, on Monday, March 9th. Receiving of Friends will be from 4-6 pm with a service to follow. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Lost Sheep Ministry 1444 Breda Drive, Knoxville, TN 37918.
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home 2300 W. Adair Dr. Knoxville, TN 37918 (865) 689-8888. www.berrylynnhurst.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020