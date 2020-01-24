|
|
Maxine Ownby
Sevierville - Helen Maxine Fox Ownby, age 84, of Sevierville, Tennessee, went home to her Lord and Savior on January 23, 2020, surrounded by her daughters following a brief illness. Maxine was born in Sevierville on July 26, 1935, and grew up in Walden's Creek. She and her husband, Claude, owned C & M Custom Frames for over thirty years until Claude's death in 2012. Maxine completed Claude's City Council term and was an alderwoman for the City of Sevierville for one year. Maxine was first and foremost a true and faithful follower of God. She enjoyed being a part of many groups at First Baptist Church, Sevierville, including the Care Ministry, various Bible studies, counting church offerings on Monday, and Senior Adult activities. She loved Lady Vols basketball and enjoyed going to many home games, but her true joy was her children. Maxine loved her daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Maxine had the time of her life each year in July for the annual Hilton Head trip to celebrate her birthday with her family and enjoyed long walks on the beach. Maxine was preceded in death by her husband, Claude Oliver Ownby, Jr.; mother, Mabel Fox Simpson; grandparents, Wilson and Edna Fox; brother, David Maranville; and brother-in-law, Bill Ownby. Maxine is survived by her loving daughters, Terri King, Melissa Flanagan (Eddie), and Anne Marie Ivey (Doug). Additionally, she is survived by her grandchildren, Andrew King (Sophie), Adam King (Theresa Geissler), Erin Killingsworth (Matt), and Emily Pennington (Jace). She had three great-grandchildren, Rowan King, Collin and Carter Killingsworth, and several nephews and special cousins.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Care Ministry of First Baptist Church Sevierville, 317 Parkway, Sevierville, TN 37862. The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 26, from 1-2:45 p.m. with the funeral service to follow at 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Sevierville, with Rev. Dan Spencer, Rev. Craig Mintz, and Rev. Scott Andrews officiating. Family and friends will meet at Middle Creek Cemetery on Monday, January 27 at 10 a.m. for the interment. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020